ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.63.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
