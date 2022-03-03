ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 136,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the second quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

