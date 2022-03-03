Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded up 2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 57.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 57.39. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

