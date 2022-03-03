Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.04. 12,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,746. The firm has a market cap of $138.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

