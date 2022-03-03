Comparing Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and Penns Woods Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 21.50% 8.42% 0.95% Penns Woods Bancorp 22.88% 9.51% 0.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Penns Woods Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $54.58 million 2.61 $11.73 million $2.45 12.19 Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.47 $16.03 million $2.27 10.80

Penns Woods Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Penns Woods Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts. It also provides secured & unsecured commercial and consumer loans, financing commercial transactions, making construction & mortgage loans and the rental of safe deposit facilities. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

