Comparing Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Competitors

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 684 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lion Electric alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lion Electric Competitors 181 705 1004 20 2.45

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $15.94, indicating a potential upside of 101.06%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.56%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -14.69 Lion Electric Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.21

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.11, indicating that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Lion Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.