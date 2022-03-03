Comparing IF Bancorp (IROQ) & The Competition

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ: IROQ – Get Rating) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IF Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 20.20% 7.20% 0.80% IF Bancorp Competitors 20.25% 8.35% 0.95%

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IF Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.61 million $5.35 million 11.98 IF Bancorp Competitors $812.24 million $223.78 million 7.05

IF Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IF Bancorp. IF Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. IF Bancorp pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 27.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IF Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A IF Bancorp Competitors 409 1732 1442 95 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 10.21%. Given IF Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IF Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

IF Bancorp peers beat IF Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

IF Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company was founded in March 2011 and is headquartered in Watseka, IL.

