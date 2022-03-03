Comparing Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Himax Technologies and Rambus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 1.30 $436.90 million $2.50 4.62 Rambus $328.30 million 9.33 $18.33 million $0.16 175.06

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Himax Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rambus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.9% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 28.24% 64.29% 34.86% Rambus 5.58% 15.89% 11.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Himax Technologies and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rambus has a consensus target price of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Himax Technologies.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Rambus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit. Its products used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Himax Technologies was founded by Biing Seng Wu and Jordan Wu on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.