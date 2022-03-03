Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:BVN opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.19). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

