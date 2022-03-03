Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

CCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 539,438 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 132,615 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

