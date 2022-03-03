Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
CCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.
Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $21.82.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
