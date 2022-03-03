Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $21.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Communications Systems by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Communications Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

