Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) PT Raised to €8.80

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €7.40 ($8.31) to €8.80 ($9.89) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CRZBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €7.00 ($7.87) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.22) to €11.70 ($13.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63.
About Commerzbank (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
