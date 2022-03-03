Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been given a €7.40 ($8.31) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.30 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.78) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.60 ($8.54).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €6.83 ($7.67) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.64. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.69). The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

