Comerica Bank Sells 73,184 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 73,184 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.