Comerica Bank Sells 3,785 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

NYSE AIZ opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.99. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.27 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

