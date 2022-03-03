Comerica Bank Has $6.28 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $220,120,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,675,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $232.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.13 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

