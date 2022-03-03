Coinbase Global (COIN) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Coinbase Global to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coinbase Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $7.84 billion $3.10 billion 13.50 Coinbase Global Competitors $4.17 billion $743.18 million 21.40

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 46.23% 77.65% 22.06% Coinbase Global Competitors 44.35% -37.96% 3.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Coinbase Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 17 0 2.73 Coinbase Global Competitors 404 1598 1853 69 2.40

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $321.42, suggesting a potential upside of 65.26%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 43.67%. Given Coinbase Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

