Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Position Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,903 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Coherus BioSciences worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,175,000 after buying an additional 241,760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 760,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 83,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

CHRS opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $906.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

