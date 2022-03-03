Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 22,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 369.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

