Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) COO Purchases $50,097.60 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,273,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

