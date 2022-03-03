Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of DNAY stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Codex DNA by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 150,618 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Northpond Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the fourth quarter worth about $106,317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codex DNA by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 587,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.