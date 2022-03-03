CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,467,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

