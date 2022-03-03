CMC Markets’ (CMCX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 238 ($3.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 236.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 275.74. The stock has a market cap of £693.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.34.

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £642.32 ($861.83).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

