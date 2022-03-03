Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the January 31st total of 29,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Clarim Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

