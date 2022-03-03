Citigroup Trims Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Target Price to $10.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.20% from the company’s current price.
VLN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.
VLN opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.19.
About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.