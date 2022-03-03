Citigroup Trims Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Target Price to $10.00

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.20% from the company’s current price.

VLN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

VLN opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

