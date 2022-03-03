Citigroup Trims National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price to $55.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EYE. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

EYE opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 127,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 43,234 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

