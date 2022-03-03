Citigroup Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $310.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $370.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.90.

Shares of SNOW opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,267 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $7,879,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $2,506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 614.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after buying an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

