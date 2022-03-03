Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,646,549. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

