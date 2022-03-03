Citadel Advisors LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,173 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of DLocal worth $9,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLO. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $4,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $9,816,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 86.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 258,744 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 92.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $498,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLO shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

DLO stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

