Citadel Advisors LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Hexcel worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 533.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $796,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $57.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

