CIBC Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.77.

Shares of TSE CS traded up C$0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.31. 2,632,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$7.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.57. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

