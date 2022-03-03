CIBC Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.29.

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.24. 1,844,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,869. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

