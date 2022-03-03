CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,817 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $12,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Shares of CMA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.99. 13,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,486. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

