CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $41.27 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $56.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,985.03. 85,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,134.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3,315.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

