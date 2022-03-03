CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 4,493 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $51.55. 667,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,178,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

