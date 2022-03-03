CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,012 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $210,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.50. 2,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $221.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

