Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,701 shares of company stock worth $76,665,302. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

