China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

CYD stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,540,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,828,000 after buying an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

