China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
CYD stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59.
About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
