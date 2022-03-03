Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $515.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chimerix by 161.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 79,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chimerix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chimerix by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 66,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

