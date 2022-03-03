Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $4.98. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 87,032 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $634.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,330,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

