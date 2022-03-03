Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 86,146 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,299,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 86,146 shares during the quarter. Plains GP makes up 4.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Plains GP worth $94,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The stock had a trading volume of 167,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,115. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

