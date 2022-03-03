Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,427. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.76. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

