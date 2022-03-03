Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 135,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,150. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

