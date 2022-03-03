Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVR. TheStreet raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

