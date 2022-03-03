Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $167.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.75.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.68. The stock had a trading volume of 120,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,760,723. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $155.75. The stock has a market cap of $301.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.