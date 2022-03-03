Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) recently:

3/3/2022 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

2/19/2022 – Chefs’ Warehouse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2022 – Chefs’ Warehouse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2022 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

