Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 18,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

