Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.68 and traded as high as C$6.32. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.27, with a volume of 986,430 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8772063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

