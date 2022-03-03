CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 22.7%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) fell 22.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.28. 543,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 518,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58. The firm has a market cap of C$745.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.72.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

