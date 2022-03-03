CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Down 22.7%

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) fell 22.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.28. 543,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 518,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58. The firm has a market cap of C$745.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.72.
CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)
