CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Stock Price Down 2.8%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.70. 6,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 4,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

About CGE Energy

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

