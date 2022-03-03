CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $78.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. CF Industries traded as high as $85.61 and last traded at $84.12, with a volume of 12964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 26,760 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $2,262,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,339,493 shares of company stock worth $106,749,756 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after acquiring an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

About CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

